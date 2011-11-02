VIDEO: Kenny Wayne Shepherd talks through his FX pedal collection

Last week we brought you a great video featuring Kenny Wayne Shepherd talking through some of the highlights of his extensive collection of Fender Stratocasters. As you'll see in the clip above, he's a serious stompbox fan too.

In addition, the blues-rock legend will be playing a very rare, very special one-off UK show at London's Koko on 7 November - and you could be there with three of your friends!

Thanks to the lovely people at Roadrunner UK, not only will the winner of our competition receive four tickets to the show, they'll also get to meet Kenny himself, and each of you will get to take home a signed copy of the man's stonking new LP How I Go. We'll even throw in access to a VIP balcony so you can enjoy the show in true luxury.

To get your name in the draw to win this superb once-in-a-lifetime prize, visit the competition entry page.

Buy tickets for Kenny Wayne Shepherd's Koko show on 7 November here.