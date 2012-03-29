VIDEO: Introducing the Vintage Revolution PedalPro

Image 1 of 5 The PedalPro and Pedalino foot controller Introducing the Vintage Revolution PedalPro Image 2 of 5 The PedalPro unit includes 14 vintage-voiced analogue effects Introducing the Vintage Revolution PedalPro Image 3 of 5 Connectivity on the rear panel Introducing the Vintage Revolution PedalPro Image 4 of 5 The Pedalino foot controller Introducing the Vintage Revolution PedalPro Image 5 of 5 Discreet and ergonomic Introducing the Vintage Revolution PedalPro

Announced earlier in 2012, the PedalPro from Vintage Revolution is billed as "the world's firstever professional hybrid analogue multi-effect," allowing for extensive digital control over a comprehensive selection of vintage-voiced analogue effects.

Available now directly from Vintage Revolution, we look forward to getting our hands on the unit and foot controller soon and putting it to the test. Meanwhile, check out some images of the PedalPro in our gallery and read the official word here:

PedalPro press release

"Vintage Revolution (VR) has announced the release ofthe world's first professional hybrid analogue multi-effect. The PedalPro System - which includes an analogue multi-effect processor and foot controller - showcases a ground-breaking new technology that allows multiple analogue effects to be controlled digitally.

"With no patch cables and only high-end audio components, PedalPro System offers musicians the holy grail of sound effects units: a state-of-the-art analogue effects chain in which the parameters of every effect can be controlled, stored and recalled at the press of a button and even modified live using an expression pedal.

"This system opens all new doors for me." Lionel Loueke of the Herbie Hancock band

"The PedalPro Multi-effect contains 14 pure analogue effects: a solid state compressor/limiter, a JFET distortion, a stereo optical noise gate, a fasel-based optical wah, vowel generators, envelope filters, an optical phaser, a tremolo panner, boost, a BBD chorus-flanger-delay, and a stereo volume pedal.

"Users can control, store and recall the settings of every effect's parameters via a central digital interface. Unlike digital sound processing units, the PedalPro uses a smart, four-processor based architecture that enables users to control their analogue effect without the sound ever being digitised.

"Users can enjoy the best, studio-quality analogue sound available on the market while gaining a controllability and creative scope never before possible."

Key features:

14 classic analogue effects designed to work together simultaneously and in any number of configurations. Uses 2000-plus high-end components (including Neutrik connectors, 21 relays, 13 custom-made optoresistors, 5 BBDs, and 16 matched pair transistors) to deliver unbeatable sound, maximum transparency and ultra-low noise performance.

Ability to assign an expression pedal to any analogue parameter including the wah, wet/dry, volume, gain, depth, tempo and others to alter their range as you play.

Option to integrate and control external effects using pre and post loops, internal mixers and MIDI out connections without compromising the audio quality.

More sound options and the ability to produce entirely new sounds owing to the number of parameters accessible and their modulation functions.

One high-input impedance JFET buffer instead of several multi-stage stomp box buffers.

Easy and intuitive to use.

Higher headroom and dynamic due to 30V internal power supply (+/-15V).

21 golden-plated moisture-free relays to provide the optimum connection between your effects and true bypass.

Silent switching between presets.

Wide variety of different routing possibilities.

Ability to create entirely new modulating waveforms and synchronisable functions for all-new sounds.

Full recall and storage of 500 complete analogue presets and an unlimited number on a MAC/PC-based preset library using USB interface.

Made in the Netherlands with the tightest manufacturing quality control to ensure total reliability and a lifelong investment.

"The Pedalino Foot Controller brings users complete control of the PedalPro Multi-effect via four multi-level pressure-sensor pads.

"At less than a centimetre thick, Pedalino's radical ergonomic shape and large switching pads reduce errors while eliminating the mechanical noise inherent to existing foot controllers. Users can switch between presets with minimal effort and maximum control, comfort, and precision.

"Ideal for live performances, Pedalino users can enjoy a clean stage, while remotely adjusting, storing and recalling the parameters of their presets on the fly. Using an expression pedal, users can adjust the range of their parameters in real-time, as they play."

Key features:

No moving parts and nothing to break down for a longer life-span.

Easy to use. No programming required thanks to a bidirectional protocol (ADES). Sound names, preset parameters and their configurations are instantly downloadable from the PedalPro.

Jump silently between presets in one motion.

Extra-large, visible display.

Change guitars in total silence using the mute button.

Tune your guitar with all-new precision and ease.

Modify effects' parameters while playing live using an expression pedal.

Customise the level of force required to activate the footpads.

Available now:

"The PedalPro System (multi-effect + foot controller) is now available for €2100 (excluding VAT, or €2499 including Dutch VAT). This price does not include the expression pedal. All products can be purchased on the Vintage Revolution website and shipped to any location in Europe. For full details of the PedalPro System including sound samples, visit www.vintage-revolution.com."