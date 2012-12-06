VIDEO: Hear legendary guitar amp holy grails in action!

Virgil McMahon:

“What really stands out for me about the Twin is the cleanness of the amp. I judge this kind of amp on how clean it can be and how true it will stay to its sound with pedals in front of it. I really like this Twin because it’s super-clean and has a lot of spank to it, without being kind of excessive.

I love old Fender amps in general so it’s wonderful to play through a ’64, which sums up that overall sound. For me, modern amps don’t really come close [in sound quality], apart from Marshalls. I don’t know whether it’s the parts or that they’ve had more use, but with a lot of the old Fenders you just can’t go wrong with them.”

Guitarist:

Think of the ideal Fender amp tone in your mind and you’re imagining what this delectable ‘blackface’ Twin ’verb sounds like in the flesh. It’s voice is big and glassy while retaining the warmth and suppleness that makes those legendary clean tones so easy on the ear.

We dialled the volume up to seven, but any further and the amp rattled to the point where it took away from the clarity of the tone. We added just a smidgen of reverb to keep things sweet rather than cavernous. Less crisp and crunchy than the Bassman, it is arguably more balanced. Of all the amps we tried on the day, this felt the most versatile: an open book of beautiful tone.

SPEC

OUTPUT: 85 watts

PREAMP VALVES: 4x 12AX7/7025 2x 12AT7

POWER VALVES: 4x 6L6GC

SPEAKERS: 2x12” Oxford 12T6

FAMOUS USERS: Who hasn’t used one at some point?