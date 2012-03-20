VIDEO: Halestorm discuss their Hello, It's Mz Hyde EP, track by track

Halestorm siblings Lzzy and Arejay Hale sat down with MusicRadar when they were last in the UK to talk through their most recent release, the 4 track EP Hello, It's Mz Hyde.

In the clip above the band touch upon what influenced the tracks on the EP and how as a band they wrote the songs - from memories of their first live shows to the importance of having a female band leader. The EP also includes the anthemic track 'Here's To Us' that featured on the American TV show, Glee.

Hello, It's Mz Hyde tracklist:

Love Bites (So Do I)

Rock Show

Daughters Of Darkness

Here's To Us

