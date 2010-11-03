VIDEO: Gibson Brad Paisley J-45 acoustic guitar demo

When Brad Paisley isn't twanging his '68 Fender Paisley Telecaster to country perfection (and landing himself a place among the 50 greatest guitar tones of all time in the process), he can often be heard with Gibson's pre-war flagship J-45 acoustic guitar . Fitting then that the American star has been honoured with a signature model.

Designed and built in the image of the original 1942 Legend acoustic, you can check out the video overview above to see and hear it in action, and read the full, in-depth Gibson Brad Paisley J-45 review, both courtesy of Guitarist magazine.