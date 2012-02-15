VIDEO: Fender Telebration Cabronita Telecaster demo

Judging by our team's enthusiasm - albeit most wished it was the black with white scratchplate version - the Cabronita might well prove to be the most popular of Fender's Telebrations so far.

The deal is simple: load in two TV Jones Filtertrons on an alder body with maple neck/ fingerboard, a string-through- body six-saddle US Standard Strat bridge, single volume control and chrome-topped three-way toggle pickup selector and you have the imagined love child of Leo and Fred.

It sounds like it too: that unmistakable slightly smooth-nosed explosive twang from the bridge pickup, thicker but still punchy neck tone and to-die-for hollowed mix is going to suit anything from country cleans to rockabilly, early rock 'n' roll to really quite gained crunch. The roundness of the 'buckers suits high volume, where Teles can be too bright.

This should be a standard model; as it is, it's limited to 1000 guitars worldwide - 500 in each colour. Get yours while you can!

Visit Fender for the full Cabronita Telecaster specifications.