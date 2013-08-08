VIDEO: Fender explains RSD Telecaster bridge

Fender has offered us another peek inside its Corona, California Custom Shop facility with a new video detailing the production process behind the RSD Telecaster bridge, which is available on 2013 Custom Shop Pro and Custom Shop Deluxe Teles.

It's quite amazing the level of labour and machining that goes into each component, not to mention the amount of fingers placed perilously close to drill bits and lathes.

Yes, we're going pretty deep into gear geek territory with this one, but then that's what we do. You have friends here. You're not alone…