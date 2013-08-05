VIDEO: Fargen Olde 800 MK II guitar amp demo

There are so many boutique amp builders around right now, it's more likely than ever that somewhere out there, somebody is already making your ultimate amp.

And if your idea of 'ultimate' means a straight-up all-valve head that can cover most classic British rock tones from the 1960s to the 1980s, then we have a pretty strong candidate to look at right here. It comes in the shape of the Olde 800 from Sacramento-based Fargen Amplification, and is now available in the UK.

Fargen Olde 800 MK II review

