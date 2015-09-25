Victory releases RD1 Rob Chapman Signature Head guitar amp

Brit amp co Victory has collaborated with Monkey Lord and Dorje guitarist, Rob Chapman, and developed the lunchbox-proportioned RD1 Signature Head.

Delivering 28 watts from two EL84 output valves, the RD1 can also be switched down to two watts for recording, while a bright switch, deep switch and contour control provide the tonal tweaking.

In addition, the RD1 offers an effects loop with mix control, switchable voltage, and comes housed in an ultra-compact enclosure that measures 263mm wide and weighs 6kg.

The RD1 is available from October for £599/$849/€679. Check out Victory Amps for more.