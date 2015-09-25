More

Victory releases RD1 Rob Chapman Signature Head guitar amp

By

Full specs for signature Chappers amp unveiled

Brit amp co Victory has collaborated with Monkey Lord and Dorje guitarist, Rob Chapman, and developed the lunchbox-proportioned RD1 Signature Head.

Delivering 28 watts from two EL84 output valves, the RD1 can also be switched down to two watts for recording, while a bright switch, deep switch and contour control provide the tonal tweaking.

In addition, the RD1 offers an effects loop with mix control, switchable voltage, and comes housed in an ultra-compact enclosure that measures 263mm wide and weighs 6kg.

The RD1 is available from October for £599/$849/€679. Check out Victory Amps for more.