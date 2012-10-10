US Presidential Election Special: Music stars for Obama vs Romney

For months you've been hearing their stand on the issues (over and over again). You've seen the conventions, checked the polls, and now that we're into the debates and rounding the corner on the US presidential election, which will decide between the incumbent, Barack Obama, and his challenger, Mitt Romney, what you really want to know is... What do the music stars think?

On the following pages, we present the 2012 list of musicians and their political picks. From donations to performances at rallies to Tweets, they've made their feelings known on which candidates they support.

Obama's favorite music

The President's listening habits are pretty eclectic, with his iPod loaded with albums and cuts by Miles Davis, Stevie Wonder, The Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen, the Grateful Dead, Elton John, Earth, Wind & Fire, The Fugees, Sheryl Crow, Howlin' Wolf, Charlie Parker and Bach.

So who's singing Obama's tune? Let's see...