U2's Achtung Baby: 20th anniversary edition, bonus material track-by-track review

In the recent BBC1 documentary From The Sky Down, U2 spoke candidly about how their 1991 album Achtung Baby signalled a radical rethink in their approach to making music, and to their entire career.

Painstakingly assembled at Berlin’s famed Hansa studios, the album sessions were as much a reaction to what went before as a map for the road that lay ahead.

The 20-year anniversary reissue of the album, out later this month, offers more than a chance to revisit the 12 songs that comprised the original release. Across numerous formats, there are remixes, rarities, B-sides and a plethora of previously unreleased material (not to mention four DVDs).

MusicRadar was given a sneak preview of what’s on offer, and below we highlight what we think are the most interesting tracks, kicking off with six “new” songs fans won’t have heard before.