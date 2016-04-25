Tsakalis AudioWorks creates the "ultimate reverb machine" with Ocean guitar effects pedal

Fine Athens-based effects company Tsakalis AudioWorks has unveiled its latest creation, the Ocean studio-quality reverb pedal .

Three modes are available: hall, which spans different room sizes; shimmer, for pads and "symphonic" overtones; and spring, for classic surf and splash.

Each type is adjusted via mix, size, diffuse and storm controls, the latter of which adjusts specific parameters for each mode. There's also true bypass switching, 9V power supply operation and the ability to engage a 100% wet signal.

It all sounds pretty good to us - even if the demo inexplicably features a six-string bass. Ocean is available now from Tsakalis AudioWorks.