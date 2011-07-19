Trivium video exclusive: watch the US metal stars perform The Deceived

Image 1 of 6 Florida's heaviest exports drop their fifth LP on 8 August (Image credit: Roadrunner) Trivium video exclusive: watch the band perform The Deceived Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tim Mosenfelder/Corbis) Matt Heafy performs as part of Sounds Of The Underground 2006 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Brian Hineline/Retna Ltd/Corbis) Paulo Gregoletto at the Mayhem Festival at the Susquehanna Bank Center in Camden, New Jersey, August 2009 Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tim Mosenfelder/Corbis) Corey Beaulieu and Paulo Gregoletto perform as part of Sounds Of The Underground 2006 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Todd Owyoung/Retna Ltd) Trivium performing at Mayhem Fest 2009, St Louis Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Chris Tuite/Retna Ltd/Corbis) Matt Heafy performs as part of Rockstar Mayhem, CA, July 2009

Trivium's fifth studio album, In Waves, is set for release on 8 August 2011. The special edition version of the US metal titans' brand new album includes footage of the band performing live in a warehouse in the US and a 40 minute documentary movie.

Thanks to our awesome friends at Roadrunner UK, you can check out an exclusive taster of the bonus live footage on the special edition disc right now.

