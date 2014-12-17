Total Guitar Reader Awards 2014: best YouTube guitar personality
Introduction
The Total Guitar 2014 readers' poll saw you vote in your thousands for your favourite bands, gear and musical moments.
We pulled together our initial nominations after careful scanning of the reviews archives and lengthy in-office discussions (deadlines be-damned!). In this gallery we present the best YouTube personalities of the year...
Gearmanndude
This mysterious YouTuber is known as much for his curly cables and love of leopard print as his no nonsense straight-forward gear reviews. Simple setups that let you hear the gear in an unobscured fashion.
Brett Kingman
We love Brett Kingman's videos because he's all about tone. Fed up of poor audio compression and shoddy sound quality? Brett's demos feature plenty of playing and concise illustrations of the gear and settings in use, meaning you can see and hear it in the best light.
Andy Martin (Pro Guitar Shop)
Andy helped set the template for the YouTube guitar video and is indisputably the go-to guy for gear demos.
He's got one of the best jobs in America and, thanks to his massive portfolio of classic riffs, has helped guide Pro Guitar Shop to over 120,000,000 views.
Pete Thorn
Pete Thorn has used his position in the upper echelons of the pro player world (serving as axeman for the likes of Melissa Etheridge and Chris Cornell) to bring a unique wide-ranging array of gear demos and lessons in the context that matters. He's usually bang on the money and great, musical player, to boot...
Rob Chapman
Greetings! It's Rob Chapman - with the top spot in this year's YouTube personality of the year award. The Brighton based guitarist has built a career out of his lessons, light-hearted rants and, of course, his much-loved demo-partnership with UK music store Andertons.
A worthy winner, Rob's got more irons in the fire than a pre-war blacksmith, somehow finding time to expand the well-received 'collaborative' Chapman Guitars line and double his YouTube presence, all within the last year...