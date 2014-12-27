Total Guitar Reader Awards 2014: best new band
Introduction
Four bands - Royal Blood, Marmozets, Lonely The Brave and King 810 - four worthy contenders for the crowning achievement of 2014's best new band. We asked you to decide the winner and you responded en-masse. Now, we give you the results...
King 810
Roadrunner Record's big 2014 signing arrived in a hail of controversy and acclamation from the heavy music press.
'The new Slipknot' seems to be the term bandied about and, in the fierce immediacy of their writing and playing, we think that tag might well be deserved.
Marmozets
Hailing from the north of England, Marmozets' debut album The Weird And Wonderful... is one of the strongest UK rock efforts we've heard in years.
Guitarist Jack Bottomley and Sam Macintyre craft mad-cap riffs into anthemic songs with a difference, while frontwoman Becca Mcintyre is a potent force to be reckoned with.
Lonely The Brave
LTB have struck a chord with fans of epic rock music without the frills. They've played with everyone from Bruce Springsteen to Deftones and sound equally at home alongside either party.
We reckon sizeable headline slots under their own banner cannot be far off, particularly if they keep writing songs like Trick Of The Light...
Royal Blood
Winners of our four-horse race, with an impressive 40 per cent of the vote, it's almost no surprise that this year's honour goes to Royal Blood.
The dynamic bass and drums duo have had a massive impact on UK rock music, debuting at the number one spot on the album charts and levelling ever-bigger venues around the country.