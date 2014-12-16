Total Guitar Reader Awards 2014: best guitar accessories
Introduction
It's the little things in life that make the difference and the guitar world is no exception. Here we look at your choices for 2014's best guitar accessory.
Although it's nice to walk into a guitar shop every five years and drop a wedge on a shiny new treat, it's nice to know that there are considerably more affordable ways to improve your playing experience. In this gallery, you'll find six of our favourite products in order of popularity...
Mono Guitar Sleeve
Imagine a gigbag that’s lightweight but still provides plenty of protection for your beloved instrument - that’s the modus operandi of Mono’s Guitar Sleeve.
The Sleeve packs Mono’s Headlock neck suspension system to automatically secure your guitar when zipped in, while the top-loading design allows you to whip your guitar out without lying the bag on the floor.
Planet Waves NS Artist Capo
Planet Waves' NS Artist Capo behaves brilliant in use - creating a firm hold when in place, yet yielding easily when it comes to moving it about the neck.
5 out of 5
G7th Performance 2 Capo
If you demand the best in your playing and in your chosen gear, then capo-wise you'll probably be wanting to get your mitts on G7th's Performance 2.
The original was much-loved, but this second iteration is made of lighter materials, while maintaining the efficiency and strength that made it a hit.
5 out of 5
Read our full G7th Performance 2 Capo review
Fender Slide Interface
There are few guitarists around these days that haven't dabbled in some kind of home recording at one point or another.
The Fender Slide Interface lowers the barriers to entry further, providing a convenient plug-in-and-play interface and headphone amp that's compatible with both iOS devices and Mac/PC.
Pedaltrain Volto
If space and/or power is at a premium on your pedalboard, Pedaltrain may have the answer to your prayers in the form of the Volto.
It's a USB-rechargeable power supply with a small footprint - perfect for buskers and touring players alike.
4.5 out of 5
Read our full Pedaltrain Volto review
Korg Pitchblack Pro
We loved Korg's Pitchblack Poly when it hit the shelves back in 2012 - tuning was sharp (in the accurate sense of the word), the display was clear and it was true-bypass.
The Pro offers all that and more in a rackmountable unit that, as an added bonus, looks phenomenal when it illuminates the stage-side gloom...
Read the full Korg Pitchblack Poly press release
