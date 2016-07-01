Total Guitar issue 282 on sale now: The Blues Rock Toolkit

Total Guitar issue 282 is on sale in print and digitally from today.

Cover Feature

The latest issue of Total Guitar is out today, and this month we're all about teaching you how to improve yourblues-rock playing. From riffing to shuffle timing, to expanding your chords and lead work, we've got you covered with over 20 lessons inside!

Also inside:

Learn to play…

Full tab: Nirvana 'Heart Shaped Box'

Open-Mic Songbook: ELO 'Mr Blue Sky'

Riff Of The Month: The Stone Roses 'All For One'

Video lessons: 3 thrash classics from Metallica, Slayer and Megadeth

Interviews

Biffy Clyro

Dan Patlansky

Nothing But Thieves

Architects

Explosions in The Sky

Wilko Johnson

Gear

The best new affordable gear on the market, including:

EVH 5150III LBX Lunchbox head

Sterling by Music Man StingRay SR50 6-string

Fender Deluxe Nashville Telecaster

PRS SE Mark Holcomb…and loads more!