Total Guitar issue 282 on sale now: The Blues Rock Toolkit

Cover Feature
The latest issue of Total Guitar is out today, and this month we're all about teaching you how to improve yourblues-rock playing. From riffing to shuffle timing, to expanding your chords and lead work, we've got you covered with over 20 lessons inside!
Also inside:
Learn to play…
Full tab: Nirvana 'Heart Shaped Box'
Open-Mic Songbook: ELO 'Mr Blue Sky'
Riff Of The Month: The Stone Roses 'All For One'
Video lessons: 3 thrash classics from Metallica, Slayer and Megadeth
Interviews
Biffy Clyro
Dan Patlansky
Nothing But Thieves
Architects
Explosions in The Sky
Wilko Johnson
Gear
The best new affordable gear on the market, including:
EVH 5150III LBX Lunchbox head
Sterling by Music Man StingRay SR50 6-string
Fender Deluxe Nashville Telecaster
PRS SE Mark Holcomb…and loads more!