Total Guitar issue 280 on sale now: Record Your Guitar

Total Guitar issue 281 is out now, and this month, we're showing you everything you need to know about recording your guitar. From the gear you need to get started, to getting the most out of software amp modelling and how to mic up your amp or acoustic guitar, our tutorials will have you making tracks in no time!

Also inside:

Songs

Thin Lizzy 'The Boys Are Back In Town' Learn the dual-guitar classic!

Ryan Adams 'Wildest Dreams' Taylor Swift reimagined by the Americana troubadour

Biffy Clyro 'Wolves Of Winter' Nail the first riff from the Biff's new album

Alternative '91 riffsThree must-learn classic riffs from Nirvana, Metallica and RHCP

Interviews

Round Table: Carnival Of Madness Hailstorm, Black Stone Cherry and Shinedown take a seat and talk guitars

Rig Tour: Wolf Alice Inside the UK alt-rockers' gear

Boyce Avenue: Over two billion views and 8 million subscribers. The world's biggest covers band give you their tips

Pierce The Veil

Robben Ford

Volbeat

Gear

The latest gear, reviewed: Marshall Code, DigiTech Trio+, Faith Venus, Jackson X Series Monarkh SCX and loads more!