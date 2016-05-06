Total Guitar issue 280 on sale now: Record Your Guitar

Total Guitar issue 281 is out now, and this month, we're showing you everything you need to know about recording your guitar. From the gear you need to get started, to getting the most out of software amp modelling and how to mic up your amp or acoustic guitar, our tutorials will have you making tracks in no time!
Also inside:
Songs
Thin Lizzy 'The Boys Are Back In Town' Learn the dual-guitar classic!
Ryan Adams 'Wildest Dreams' Taylor Swift reimagined by the Americana troubadour
Biffy Clyro 'Wolves Of Winter' Nail the first riff from the Biff's new album
Alternative '91 riffsThree must-learn classic riffs from Nirvana, Metallica and RHCP
Interviews
Round Table: Carnival Of Madness Hailstorm, Black Stone Cherry and Shinedown take a seat and talk guitars
Rig Tour: Wolf Alice Inside the UK alt-rockers' gear
Boyce Avenue: Over two billion views and 8 million subscribers. The world's biggest covers band give you their tips
Pierce The Veil
Robben Ford
Volbeat
Gear
The latest gear, reviewed: Marshall Code, DigiTech Trio+, Faith Venus, Jackson X Series Monarkh SCX and loads more!