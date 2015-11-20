Total Guitar issue 274 on sale now: James Bay

Total Guitar 274 is out now, available in print and digitally for your tablet and smartphone!
Click here to get this issue in printClick here to get this issue for your Apple iOS deviceClick here to get this issue on Google Play for Android, Mac and PC
Cover feature: James Bay
This month, we sit down with James Bay - the biggest guitar-playing success of 2015 - to talk about songwriting, playing approach and his whirlwind rise to the top. Along the way, we discovered that James is quite the blues player, too, so we got him to show you his blues licks and his famous chord voicings.
Also inside this month's mag:
Learn To Play
The Faces 'Stay With Me'
Bob Marley 'Redemption Song'
Interviews
Gary Clark Jr
Clutch
Deafheaven
Coheed And Cambria
Korn
Gear reviews
The best new affordable gear on the market, including: Orange Micro Dark, Epiphone Bjorn Gellotte Les Paul Custom, Peavey Valveking, 6505 and Classic mini heads and loads more!