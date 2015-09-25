Total Guitar issue 272 out now: Songwriting Secrets Of The Masters, Chris Cornell, Bass mini-mag and more!

This month we're delving into the music of Metallica, AC/DC, The Beatles, Led Zeppelin and more to unearth The Songwriting Secrets Of The Masters - breaking down chord progressions, essential scales and the odd bit of theory that you can use to make your own songs better!

What's more, this month's mag also includes a free 32-page Bass mini-mag! With technique, gear and interviews - including Metallica's Rob Trujillo and a world exclusive chat with new Slipknot bassist Alex 'V-Man' Venturella - there's all the low-end fun you could want, whether you're a seasoned bassist, or a guitarist wanting to dabble.

As if that wasn't enough, this month's mag is also brimming with all the usual awesome interviews, tutorials and gear reviews, including:

Learn To Play

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Scar Tissue (full tab and backing track)

Fleetwood Mac - Go Your Own Way (chords, tab and backing track)

Dinosaur Pile-Up - 11:11 (Riff Of The Month video lesson)

Keith Richards: Open G Tuning Master

Bend It Like David Gilmour

Interviews

Chris Cornell

The Soundgarden frontman talks his new record, Higher Truth



Frank Turner

UK troubadour on why he got the band in for his new album, Positive Songs For Negative People



Buddy Guy

The blues icon sits down to chat about his remarkable life and his love of the Stratocaster



Lifehouse

Jason Wade goes back to his roots, and shares what he's learned after 20 years of songwriting



Ride

Former Oasis man Andy Bell on why the time is right to reunite the 90s shoegaze trailblazers

Gear

Yamaha's THR100D, PRS Custom 22 Semi-Hollow, Strymon DIG, Fender Dave Murray Strat and loads more!

