Total Guitar issue 201 on sale now

Total Guitar issue 201 is on sale now. As well as bursting at the seams with features and tabs and video lessons, TG brings you gear news, competitions and reviews of the most exciting new kit. And there's also the small matter of coverstar Slash on his new-for-2010 debut solo LP...



Here's what's inside this month's Rocked & Rated pages:

Win!

Rockschool tuition goodies and a Fender USA Standard Strat worth £1,150! Enter here.

Gear

News: Trivium's signature Jackson

Corey Beaulieu gives TG the scoop on his forthcoming Jackson signature, plus an exclusive first shot of his prototype model!

Review: PRS SE Torero £899

PRS plants its foot on the monitor and throws the horns with its most metal guitar to date.

Review: Dunlop Jerry Cantrell Crybaby Wah £209

Get the 'Dirt' on the Alice In Chains man's brand new signature wah with TG's first look review

Review: Gretsch Electromatic Tim Armstrong Hollowbody £1039

TG gets the first look at the Rancid front man's new Gretsch - a hollowbody for discerning punks

Review: Carvin Vintage 16 £479

USA made boutique tone on a budget from this 16 watt combo

Group Test: Improver Axes Under £500

TG puts four gig-worthy mid-price electrics from Hagstrom, Kramer, Adam Black and Italia through their paces

Review: Boss ME-25 muti-fx £169

The latest offering from Boss brings COSM amp modelling at a price point that's through the floor

Review: Vox AC30 VR £469

Vox's hybrid AC30 VR offers an affordable alternative to its all-valve classic

Review: Sidewynder Pickups Death Adder Humbucker £82

Check out some fresh blood in the pickup market from Scottish manufacturer Sidewynder Pickups

Plus!

Ed's Shed

TG's resident gear tweaker shows you how to check used guitars for signs of damage

