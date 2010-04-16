Total Guitar issue 201 on sale now

Total Guitar issue 201 is on sale now. As well as bursting at the seams with features and tabs and video lessons, TG brings you gear news, competitions and reviews of the most exciting new kit. And there's also the small matter of coverstar Slash on his new-for-2010 debut solo LP...
Here's what's inside this month's Rocked & Rated pages:
Gear
News: Trivium's signature Jackson
Corey Beaulieu gives TG the scoop on his forthcoming Jackson signature, plus an exclusive first shot of his prototype model!
Review: PRS SE Torero £899
PRS plants its foot on the monitor and throws the horns with its most metal guitar to date.
Review: Dunlop Jerry Cantrell Crybaby Wah £209
Get the 'Dirt' on the Alice In Chains man's brand new signature wah with TG's first look review
Review: Gretsch Electromatic Tim Armstrong Hollowbody £1039
TG gets the first look at the Rancid front man's new Gretsch - a hollowbody for discerning punks
Review: Carvin Vintage 16 £479
USA made boutique tone on a budget from this 16 watt combo
Group Test: Improver Axes Under £500
TG puts four gig-worthy mid-price electrics from Hagstrom, Kramer, Adam Black and Italia through their paces
Review: Boss ME-25 muti-fx £169
The latest offering from Boss brings COSM amp modelling at a price point that's through the floor
Review: Vox AC30 VR £469
Vox's hybrid AC30 VR offers an affordable alternative to its all-valve classic
Review: Sidewynder Pickups Death Adder Humbucker £82
Check out some fresh blood in the pickup market from Scottish manufacturer Sidewynder Pickups
Plus!
Ed's Shed
TG's resident gear tweaker shows you how to check used guitars for signs of damage