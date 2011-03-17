Total Guitar gets bigger and better!

On 18 March Guitarist/GT's sister mag, Total Guitar, is relaunching with a brand new look and an extra 32 pages of content. The magazine has undergone a complete overhaul and TG are promising it will be bigger and better than ever.

One of the biggest changes to the mag is a new wider-page format which will allow for the better presentation of tab and each new issue will now feature six full songs to learn, plus a 'strum-along' song sheet and a Riff Of The Month.

Every full song lesson will also come complete with a 'making of' story detailing the writing and recording of the piece, plus a CD backing track and an illustrated in-depth guide to setting up your gear, helping you to nail the sound of classic songs on any setup.

In addition, the all-new Total Guitar will contain an expanded gear reviews section, featuring a new Head-to-Head test and a regular round-up of new and affordable accessories.

Finally, TG's features section is also looking better than ever and every issue you'll find in-depth interviews with both classic and contemporary artists from across blues, rock, metal and more.

Go here for a sneak preview of the brand new issue of Total Guitar.