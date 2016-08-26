Total Guitar 284 on sale now: Jeff Beck on his career and new album

Total Guitar 284 is on sale in print and digitally worldwide from today.

Inside this month's magazine:

Cover Feature: Jeff Beck

We speak with guitar legend Jeff Beck, where he reflects on his career, and tells us about the making of his latest album 'Loud Hailer'. Plus, we have 20 lessons to show you how to play like Jeff

Feeder

Grant Nicholas shows us around his home studio, and gives you his recording advice

Round Table

Steven Wilson, Mikael Akerfeldt and Bruce Soord pull up a pew to discuss their approach to progressive guitar playing

65daysofstatic

The band who soundtracked No Man's Sky tell us how it was done

Songs

TG features more songs than any other UK guitar mag - complete with studio-quality audio tracks on your free CD - this month:

Classic Track: Led Zeppelin 'I Can't Quit You Baby' tabbed in full

Open Mic Songbook: U2 'One'

*Video Riffs: The Beatles 'Taxman', 'Paperback Writer', 'And Your Bird Can Sing'

*Riff of The Month: Prophets Of Rage 'Prophets Of Rage'

(• hosted online)

Gear

Guild Newark Street Bluebird: alternative pro-level singlecut

Peavey 6505 Piranha: high-gain, low-wattage mini head

Wild Audio: three guitars from Zakk Wylde's new axe company

Gretsch Alligator biscuit Resonator

Washburn Woodline WLO12SE: bargain electro-acoustic