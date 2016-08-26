Total Guitar 284 on sale now: Jeff Beck on his career and new album

Total Guitar 284 is on sale in print and digitally worldwide from today.
Inside this month's magazine:
Cover Feature: Jeff Beck
We speak with guitar legend Jeff Beck, where he reflects on his career, and tells us about the making of his latest album 'Loud Hailer'. Plus, we have 20 lessons to show you how to play like Jeff
Feeder
Grant Nicholas shows us around his home studio, and gives you his recording advice
Round Table
Steven Wilson, Mikael Akerfeldt and Bruce Soord pull up a pew to discuss their approach to progressive guitar playing
65daysofstatic
The band who soundtracked No Man's Sky tell us how it was done
Songs
TG features more songs than any other UK guitar mag - complete with studio-quality audio tracks on your free CD - this month:
Classic Track: Led Zeppelin 'I Can't Quit You Baby' tabbed in full
Open Mic Songbook: U2 'One'
*Video Riffs: The Beatles 'Taxman', 'Paperback Writer', 'And Your Bird Can Sing'
*Riff of The Month: Prophets Of Rage 'Prophets Of Rage'
(• hosted online)
Gear
Guild Newark Street Bluebird: alternative pro-level singlecut
Peavey 6505 Piranha: high-gain, low-wattage mini head
Wild Audio: three guitars from Zakk Wylde's new axe company
Gretsch Alligator biscuit Resonator
Washburn Woodline WLO12SE: bargain electro-acoustic