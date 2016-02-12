Total Guitar 277 on sale now: Gretsch Streamliner, awesome Gretsches for under £400!

Image 1 of 2 Total Guitar 277 Image 2 of 2 Total Guitar 277

Total Guitar issue 277 is on sale in print and worldwide digitally from today.

Cover feature: Gretsch Streamliner

Inside you'll find the full story and review behind the amazingly affordable new Gretsch Streamliner series, tips for setting up a Bigsby, plus some Gretsch inspired Rock 'n' Roll/Rockabilly/Psychobilly licks to learn!

Tunes

We've tabbed Michael Jackson 'Beat It' in full (including THAT solo!), Jamie Lawson's mammoth hit 'Wasn't Expecting That', plus video lessons for three classic David Bowie riffs, and Megadeth's 'The Threat Is Real'. As always, you can find studio-quality backing tracks for these songs on your free TG CD.

Interviews

On top of all that, we've got interviews with Dream Theater's John Petrucci, The Maccabees' Hugo White talks recording guitars and we sit down with Mark Tremonti and Wearing Scars for a melodic metal Round Table.

Gear

We bring you the latest gear from Gretsch, Fender, Catalinbread, Boss and loads more, plus we've picked our highlights from the NAMM show!