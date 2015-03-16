Total Guitar 265 on sale now: Speed Up Your Lead

The new issue of Total Guitar is out now, and this month we're focusing on building lead speed. Inside you'll find exercises and audio examples of how you can improve key lead techniques like alternate picking, tapping, sweep picking, legato and more! We've also included three full-length jam tracks in different styles - classic rock, blues and shred - for you to try the licks over.

We've also tabbed tracks from The Killers and Ed Sheeran, complete with studio-quality backing tracks for you to play along with!

Buy this issue of Total Guitar here:

Order a print copy

Apple Newsstand (iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch)

Google Play (Android, Mac and PC)

Elsewhere, you'll find the following:

Interviews

Interpol

Full interview and rig tour with Paul Banks and Daniel Kessler

Alain Johannes

Alt-rock's busiest collaborator talks Them Crooked Vultures, QOTSA, Chris Cornell, Brody Dalle and more!

Metal Virtuosos Round Table

Marty Friedman, Jeff Loomis and Michael Amott chew the technical fat

The Cadillac Three

Meet the genre-straddling Nashville country-rockers

Sleeping With Sirens

Floridian post-hardcorers on their "make or break" new album

Technique

Classic Track: The Killers 'Smile Like You Mean It'

TG's Open Mic Songbook: Ed Sheeran 'Sing'

Riff Of The Month: Mark Ronson 'Uptown Funk'

Steal Their Style: Mark Knopfler

Get your licks for free with our guide to playing and sounding like The Knopf'

Scale Of The Month

Major Pentatonic licks for metal, blues and indie

Gear Reviews

Fender Classic Series 60s Jaguar Lacquer

Line 6 AMPLIFi TT

St Blues Juke Joint Mississippi Bluesmaster

Round-up: Farida Mahogany Acoustics

Presonus Audiobox iTwo Studio

LTD TL-6

Pedal round-up: Joyo JF-300 Ironman Pedals

MXR Torino Overdrive, DigiTech Mosaic