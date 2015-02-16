Total Guitar 264 on sale now: Song tabs are back! Plus learn to record huge guitar tracks

Total Guitar issue 264 is on sale now in print, as well as being available worldwide via Google Play for PC, Mac and Android devices, plus Apple Newsstand for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch.

You asked for it, so we've brought song tabs back to Total Guitar! Every issue, you'll find a full tab of a rock anthem in our Classic Track feature, plus tab, chords and lyrics for a complete tune in our Open Mic Songbook lesson, starting this issue with Iron Maiden's 'Two Minutes To Midnight' and George Ezra's huge hit single, 'Budapest'. As well as this, your TG CD comes with studio-quality backing tracks of the song for you to play over (streamable in our digital edition).

Inside this month's mag:

Cover feature: Record Huge Guitars

We show you how to record huge-sounding guitar tracks with the help of five big-name rock producers. Covering everything from micing to layering and processing techniques, you'll learn how to make your home-recorded tracks pop out of the speakers, just like they do on your favourite records!

Ben Howard

Winner of TG's Best Album of 2015, Ben Howard opens up about the dark winter that led to the writing of 'I Forget Where We Were'.

Hot New Gear For 2015

Fresh from the NAMM Show, we bring you 6 pages of this year's most anticipated gear!

Play like The Edge

Steal The Edge's style with our guide to playing and sounding like the man himself

Gear reviews

The latest gear from PRS, Orange, Hagstrom, Fame, Tanglewood, T-Rex, Cordoba and Mooer.

Plus lots more!