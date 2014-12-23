Total Guitar 262 on sale now: Rock Rhythm Workout

Total Guitar issue 262 is available in print and worldwide digitally for iOS and Android now!
This month, we want to help you improve your rhythm guitar playing. From picking to palm muting, chord voicings to developing timing, our 20-page Rock Rhythm Workout will turn you into a rhythm guitar machine, with over 50 audio examples to accompany the tab exercises in your your mag.
Also inside:
Steal Their Style: David Gilmour
Master the techniques of the legendary Pink Floyd guitarist
Riff Of The Month: Foo Fighters 'The Feast And The Famine'
Rig Tour: Rise Against
Zach Blair and Tim McIlrath talk us through their live gear
Motionless In White
Breaking Your Band
Angels & Airwaves
Tom Delonge and Ilan Rubin on their songwriting partnership
Grant Nicholas
The Feeder man on going acoustic
Guitar Workout: Scale Position Shifts
Traverse the neck with ease thanks to our bootcamp!
Guitar Shop Ammo
Blag Surf Rock in 10 minutes!
Gear
Ibanez RG KP6
The Kaoss Pad-equipped guitar for £300!
Gibson 2015 Les Paul Studio
Gibson's workhorse LP gets a makeover
Mesa/Boogie Mark Five: 25
Classic Boogie tones at a lower output
Plus loads more!