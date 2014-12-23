Total Guitar 262 on sale now: Rock Rhythm Workout

Total Guitar issue 262 is available in print and worldwide digitally for iOS and Android now!

This month, we want to help you improve your rhythm guitar playing. From picking to palm muting, chord voicings to developing timing, our 20-page Rock Rhythm Workout will turn you into a rhythm guitar machine, with over 50 audio examples to accompany the tab exercises in your your mag.

Also inside:



Steal Their Style: David Gilmour

Master the techniques of the legendary Pink Floyd guitarist



Riff Of The Month: Foo Fighters 'The Feast And The Famine'

Rig Tour: Rise Against

Zach Blair and Tim McIlrath talk us through their live gear

Motionless In White

Breaking Your Band

Angels & Airwaves

Tom Delonge and Ilan Rubin on their songwriting partnership

Grant Nicholas

The Feeder man on going acoustic

Guitar Workout: Scale Position Shifts

Traverse the neck with ease thanks to our bootcamp!

Guitar Shop Ammo

Blag Surf Rock in 10 minutes!





Gear

Ibanez RG KP6

The Kaoss Pad-equipped guitar for £300!

Gibson 2015 Les Paul Studio

Gibson's workhorse LP gets a makeover

Mesa/Boogie Mark Five: 25

Classic Boogie tones at a lower output

Plus loads more!