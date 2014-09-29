Total Guitar 259 on sale now: Slash and Myles Kennedy

Total Guitar issue 259 is available in print in the UK and digitally worldwide from today

Get the latest issue of Total Guitar for free with a 30-day trial subscription

This month, we catch up with Slash and Myles Kennedy to talk about the brilliant new album, 'World On Fire'. Inside, you'll find 18 pages of Slash - video lessons for five brand new riffs, a full interview with Slash and Myles, and an album track by track interview. We've also bundled a Slash/Epiphone poster with the print edition of the mag!

Elsewhere, we check out three signature Slash guitars, including the new bargain Epiphone Slash 'AFD' Les Paul Special II and Epiphone Rosso Corsa Les Paul.

Interviews

Chevelle

Lower Than Atlantis

Nuno Bettencourt (full Rig Tour)

Joanne Shaw Taylor

Learn To Play

Five Slash Riffs from 'World On Fire'

Steal Their Style: Zakk Wylde

Guitar Shop Ammo: Texas Blues

Guest Lesson: Sikth

Gear

LTD Ben Weinman

Taylor 150e

Supro Coronado

Epiphone/Gibson Slash Les Pauls

PRS S2 Mira Semi-Hollow

Pedal Round-up: DigiTech and DOD