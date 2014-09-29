Total Guitar 259 on sale now: Slash and Myles Kennedy

Total Guitar issue 259 is available in print in the UK and digitally worldwide from today
This month, we catch up with Slash and Myles Kennedy to talk about the brilliant new album, 'World On Fire'. Inside, you'll find 18 pages of Slash - video lessons for five brand new riffs, a full interview with Slash and Myles, and an album track by track interview. We've also bundled a Slash/Epiphone poster with the print edition of the mag!
Elsewhere, we check out three signature Slash guitars, including the new bargain Epiphone Slash 'AFD' Les Paul Special II and Epiphone Rosso Corsa Les Paul.
Interviews
Chevelle
Lower Than Atlantis
Nuno Bettencourt (full Rig Tour)
Joanne Shaw Taylor
Learn To Play
Five Slash Riffs from 'World On Fire'
Steal Their Style: Zakk Wylde
Guitar Shop Ammo: Texas Blues
Guest Lesson: Sikth
Gear
LTD Ben Weinman
Taylor 150e
Supro Coronado
Epiphone/Gibson Slash Les Pauls
PRS S2 Mira Semi-Hollow
Pedal Round-up: DigiTech and DOD