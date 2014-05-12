Total Guitar 254 on sale now: Strat Legends - play like the heroes that made the Strat king!

Total Guitar 254 is available on newsstands and worldwide digitally from today.

Buy a copy of Total Guitar for iOS, Android and Kindle Fire here

To mark the 60th anniversary of the Fender Stratocaster, TG254 celebrates the players that made the Strat famous. Inside our 15-page cover feature, you'll find profiles, tips and exercises on playing like Strat legends such as Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix Stevie Ray Vaughan, John Frusciante, Jeff Beck Hank Marvin, John Mayer, Dave Gilmour and more!

Elsewhere in the mag, you'll find the usual mix of interviews, lessons and gear reviews. Here's what's inside:

Interviews

Slash

The man in the hat gives us the low-down on his forthcoming album



Sikth

Prog-metal pioneers return, and they're showing you their riffs!



Kenny Wayne Shepherd

KWS on his blues heroes!



Gus G

The Firewind and Ozzy main-man goes solo for his hottest record yet!

Techniques

Play like Kirk Hammett

We show you how to steal the Metallica man's style



Major Scale licks

Foo Fighters..Paul Simon…Van Morrison…One scale to master them all!



Guitar Shop Ammo

Blag Jazz now!



Guest Lesson

Alex Skolnick

Gear

Blackstar ID:Core Stereo 10

Squier 60th Anniversary Classic Vibe 50s Stratocaster

EVH Stripe

PRS SE Zach Myers Signature

Boss ME-80

and more!



