Total Guitar 252 on sale now: Fix Your Tone!

Total Guitar 252 is available in print and digitally worldwide now
CLICK TO START A FREE DIGITAL TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION FOR iOS, ANDROID AND KINDLE FIRE
Fix Your Tone
This month we show you how to transform your sound; from tidying up your technique to ridding tone-killing noise from your gear and loads of tone-boosting tips. We also bust some of the tonal myths surrounding true-bypass, strings and guitar cables.
Guitar Lessons
Guitar Shop Ammo: Country
Steal Their Style: Joe Satriani
In The Loop: Funk
Guitar Workout: String Bends
Bring The Noise: Make Your Guitar Sound Like An F1 Car!
Riff Of The Month: Van Halen 'Hot For Teacher'
Interviews
You Me At Six
Architects
The Temperance Movement
Doug Aldrich
Zakk Wylde
BlessTheFall
Gear Reviews
PRS SE Custom 24 Floyd
Gibson SG Futura, SG Special and Les Paul Futura
Fender Pawn Shop Vaporizor
Line 6 AMPLIFi 150
Godin Acousticaster Koa
And more!