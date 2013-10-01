Total Guitar 246 on sale now: Go Mobile with your guitar!

Want to make your guitar work with your iPhone? Read our cover feature!

Total Guitar 246 is on sale in print in the UK, and worldwide digitally for iOS, Android, Kindle Fire and Nook from today.

What's inside:

Go Mobile!

Learn how to use your iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch with your guitar. Inside our killer 12-page feature, we show you how to replace your amp and effects pedals, plus create a guitar synth, record your band and loads more, all on your iOS device

Korn

Munky and Head talk about the making of the new Korn album, 'The Paradigm Shift' in their first guitar interview since reuniting

Paranormal Axetivity

With Halloween approaching, TG gets Shreddy Krueger on yo' ass with a selection of experimental scary guitar sounds and how to create them

Steal Their Style: Alexi Laiho

Learn to shred and sound like the Bodom Wildchild

Alter Bridge

Mark and Myles talk us through new album, 'Fortress' track by track

Full Tab: ZZ Top 'La Grange'

Riff Of The Month: Nirvana 'Scentless Apprentice'

Guest Lesson: John 5

Gear

Jackson DKA8 Dinky

Ibanez AKJ95 Artcore Expressionist

Round Up: Fender/Squier Cabronitas

Orange Crush CR60c

Seagull Excursion Natural Folk SG

Line 6 POD HD500X

Bigfoot Engineering King Fuzz

Fret-King Klassic Drive