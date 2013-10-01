Total Guitar 246 on sale now: Go Mobile with your guitar!

Total Guitar 246 is on sale in print in the UK, and worldwide digitally for iOS, Android, Kindle Fire and Nook from today.
What's inside:
Go Mobile!
Learn how to use your iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch with your guitar. Inside our killer 12-page feature, we show you how to replace your amp and effects pedals, plus create a guitar synth, record your band and loads more, all on your iOS device
Korn
Munky and Head talk about the making of the new Korn album, 'The Paradigm Shift' in their first guitar interview since reuniting
Paranormal Axetivity
With Halloween approaching, TG gets Shreddy Krueger on yo' ass with a selection of experimental scary guitar sounds and how to create them
Steal Their Style: Alexi Laiho
Learn to shred and sound like the Bodom Wildchild
Alter Bridge
Mark and Myles talk us through new album, 'Fortress' track by track
Full Tab: ZZ Top 'La Grange'
Riff Of The Month: Nirvana 'Scentless Apprentice'
Guest Lesson: John 5
Gear
Jackson DKA8 Dinky
Ibanez AKJ95 Artcore Expressionist
Round Up: Fender/Squier Cabronitas
Orange Crush CR60c
Seagull Excursion Natural Folk SG
Line 6 POD HD500X
Bigfoot Engineering King Fuzz
Fret-King Klassic Drive