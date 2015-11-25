Total Guitar 2015 readers' poll
Best electric guitar
It's been a great year for the electric guitar, with plenty of instruments offering outrageous value for money and killer spec for ever-lower prices.
But which of these fine axes spanning jazz to metal will take the prize? Only you can decide…
Best signature guitar
No longer simply a case of slapping an artist's name on the headstock, the signature guitar is now something that's honed over years of collaboration between artist and manufacturer.
These six guitars are testament to that development, and their appeal extends well beyond their immediate fanbase. Which takes your fancy?
Best acoustic guitar
The acoustic guitar continues its unstoppable rise in 2015, thanks to a bevy of high-profile stars and their strummers.
We've seen some cracking instruments come through our doors this year, from downsized dreadnoughts to USB-equipped electros – but only one can win…
Best guitar amp
Innovation was the name of the amplifier game this year, with modelling and new tonal territories high on the agenda.
But which of these nine powerhouses would win a place in your rig?
Best guitar effects pedal
Every year, best pedal is the most hotly contested category, and 2015 is no different.
From budget to boutique, some phenomenal stompboxes have landed at our feet, but which takes the prize?
Best guitar innovation
Oh, the sights we have seen, the sounds we have heard! Innovation is very much alive and well in the guitar world, as these pedals, amps, interfaces and accessories attest.
But tell us, which was best?
Best rock guitarist
A whole host of heavy hitters were back in force this year with new albums and world tours, but we've seen some monster riffs and solos across the board.
Who ticks your rock box?
Best prog guitarist
Prog is becoming an increasingly broad church, and we're pleased to be able to include such a diverse range of players in this category.
From sonic trickery to technical perfection, which of these players lights your fire?
Best metal guitarist
The heavy was strong this year, with returning champs unleashing new releases and accompanying tours, as well as bright young talents blazing new trails.
There are a lot of guitar partnerships on our list, but it seems unfair to choose between them, doesn't it?
Guitar personality
These are the players who keep us entertained, whether that's through snappy soundbites in the press or insightful – and occasionally hilarious – videos.
Who had you enthralled this year?
Best new guitarist
The new blood was flowing this year, with everything from blues to alt-rock and metal getting a swift kick up the backside from these upstarts.
But who is the future star?