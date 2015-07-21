This Oceanic Feeling's Chris Braide talks band's debut album, songwriting and Sia

You recorded Universal Mind in another continent from Lee and Ash.Are there any advantages from collaborating over a distance?

“I worked on Marc Almond’s last album [The Velvet Trail]. I’ve always been a huge fan of Marc… that was the first time I had ever worked like that. Both Marc and I agreed that the inhibitions were non-existent. Sometimes you can get frightened of someone else’s opinion, or you’re scared to sound like an idiot. I could just be really bold musically and he could be as flamboyant as he liked without being watched, and it was just fantastic.”

You can control the energy.

“That’s absolutely right. If you’ve had enough you can just turn off, have a break, and come back to it, and really what’s the main aim? To make a great record. It’s not really to have fun… I loved doing my bits and they loved doing theirs, but that’s not the aim. My favourite records were always those sort of fab pop studio records. I always loved early bands like Soft Cell and Human League, and New Musik and obscure acts like that, that were very studio-based bands. I love the art of the studio. I always have done.”

There was a sort of alien, artificial vibe to early pop that was extremely alluring.

“Absolutely. Marc Almond and I talked about that at length, how we both loved Top Of The Pops when it was all miming, and all of the sort of do-gooders came out in the late ‘80s and said that music should be live and all that, ‘Make them sing live!’ It was fantastic, it was really edgy and it was all part of the slightly throwaway kitsch idea of pop music.”

Is there as much personality in contemporary pop as there was in the ’80s?

“There are definitely a few people out there that have got bags of personality. I write a lot with Sia and you don’t get more personality than her – she’s full of it, and brilliantly talented.

She’s everything that all great pop stars ever were, and she’s got heart. She’s almost old-school in a way. She’s got real conviction: she really means everything that she sings. Even when you think it’s some kind of throwaway thing, it’s all based on something that is felt, and I think that’s the thing I miss a little bit.

You think back to Paul Weller, who was 20 when writing In The City, stuff like that, and Going Underground, talking about the atomic arms race and Thatcher, and it all really meant something.”