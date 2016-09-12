This is what it sounds like when you play guitar underwater

Ever wondered what a guitar sounds like underwater? If you have, you're probably not quite brave enough to jump in with your prized six-string, but fortunately, Gear Gods are here to show us the answer.

In the video above, Trey Xavier quite literally falls in to a rather grand swimming pool with a Yamaha acoustic, only to find that all that H2O kills sustain. Almost completely.

Nonetheless, notes are still audible, if very quiet indeed. A kind of pool-zzicato, if you will.

But what of the guitar and mic post-experiment? As Gear Gods commented on YouTube:

The top of the guitar is predictably warped to s**t

"Both fucked. The mic still works-ish, but in order to waterproof it I Plasti-Dipped it so it's not going to sound good, and the top of the guitar is predictably warped to shit.

"It still plays, just not well. I've got a spectacular ending in mind for it though, it'll be a hoot."

We look forward to seeing that. In the meantime, where can we find Alex Rees' outrageously luxurious pool?