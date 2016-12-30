These are possibly the weirdest (and coolest) musical videos on the Internet today

If you've seen better, please let us know

Let's face it, video and the Internet couldn't exist without one another. Watching videos on your Facebook feed probably accounts for the largest portion of all online procrastination, surely?!

Yeah sure, it's a strange world where kids can make a fortune just talking to a camera and you can become an international sensation by sitting in your car, laughing at your smartphone, whilst wearing a Chewbacca mask. And of course we need not mention the mirth derived from cat videos.

On the flip-side, the toob can be a serious place for musicians as every artist, producer, band, performer, or DJ will no doubt use the broadcast medium at some point to boost their brand.

However, nestled somewhere in between those two worlds are videos that showcase some of the finest talented and most gifted of musical endeavours. And because we can't think of any other term that perfectly encompasses them all, we bring you possibly the weirdest (and coolest) musical videos on the Internet today.

1. The Floppotron 2.0

Music made on now defunct office equipment is just Internet gold, if you ask us and could only be made better if cats were involved.

Haddaway's stone-cold classic is brought to life by the now legendary Floppotron 2.0, but that's not the extent of the talents in this selection of singing-servos, old printers and floppy drives.

The Floppotron 2.0 and its maker, Paweł Zadrożniak, like to mix things up a bit with some good ol' early '90s metal, classic movie theme tunes and much more.

And if you like that, MrSolidSnake745 is a YouTuber that uses a combination of floppy disc drives and stepper motors to play well-known tunes, such as Sandstorm.

2. The Marble Machine

Swedish band, Wintergatan are possibly best known for the amazing marble machine. Not content creating such a behemoth, they've also developed some more tour-friendly instruments in their latest video.

3. Tin can techno

The energy of Dario Rossi is somewhat contagious - we challenge anyone to not pick up a couple of pens and head to the kitchen cupboards after watching this.

4. Tesla tunes

Ah, the Zeusaphone. Nothing says bonkers more than making music with lightning. Fabrício H. Franzoli uses his Zeusaphone to cover the likes of AWOLNATION, and he also dabbles in bit of classical, too. Check out his version of the William Tell Overture.

5. Stomp-trotters

We don't know anyone who wouldn't watch hours of the Harlem Globetrotters doing their thang. Teaming up with enviro-percussion heavyweights such as Stomp is just a recipe for success.

6. Khompa Hybrid drums

Davide Compagnoni, aka KHOMPA, is a unique audiovisual live act whose main elements are a drummer, a conventional drum kit, 4 drum triggers, a laptop and a step sequencer. All performed 100 per cent live.

7. Rico Loop

We're not sure there are many people who can rock a Boss RC-505 looper with more swagger than Rico Loop. Here he is killing it it on the Kreuzberg streets of Berlin in this one-shot performance.

8. Mechanical Techno

Graham Dunning has been developing his Mechanical Techno setup for some time now, and there are plenty of great performance videos on YouTube, but we do love this demonstration video exploring how it all works.

9. Science vs Music

Conjuring up images of T1000 from Terminator 2 is the Cymatics video from Nigel Standford, which also features lots of flame action and a tesla coil - what's not to like? Be sure to check out the 'behind the scenes' videos on Nigel's website.

10. None more metal

Rob Scallon's reversed rendition of Enter Sandman is equal parts genius and strangely haunting at the same time. His YouTube prowess doesn't stop there, however, as hisShovel Metal video proves.

11. Otamatone

The Otamaphone is a strange-looking beast, but some have taken it upon themselves to master it. NelsonTYC is one such player, and possibly one of the best Otamaphonists out there.

12. Bottle Boys

These masters of glassware maintain that "everything can be played on bottles, just watch!" Here they are flexing their embouchure with these epic film themes.

13. Robot rock

These hell-raising automatons are Compressorhead, who would no doubt even scare ED-209 on a dark night. They're currently just an instrumental outfit, and due to a failed bid to raise enough money to build a vocalist through Kickstarter, look to remain that way for now.

14. Earth Harp

The Earth Harp is the longest stringed instrument in the world, and along with its inventor, William Close, performs around the globe. It's fitting, then, that an epic like Requiem is played on such an epic instrument.

15. Whip it

The Rhysonic Wheel, invented by Pete O'Connell, proves what you can achieve when man and machine come together to tackle the beast that is the acoustic guitar.

16. Plunderphonics

Pogo records small sounds, quotes and melodies and sequences them together to form new music. The music he creates comes only from the sound bites of a show, film, video or an advert. Nothing new there, but the M&Ms bite-sized candies video shows off his keen Melodyne skills, while being just a little bit freaky.

For those of you looking for a more political form of plunderphonics, check out Cassetteboy, whose jabs at the establishment are the stuff of internet greatness.

17. Pipe guy

A lot of plastic tubing and just a little bit of ingenuity can get you post places, as long as those places are outside and in front of cash-dripping passers-by.

Pipe guy shows us all that knackered flip-flops can be recycled and used as a force for good. Over two million views on YouTube cannot be wrong of course.

18. Hitachi rocks

Words cannot describe what we're seeing here. No, literally! We're not entirely sure if he's using some kind of light sensor, or whatever, as a pickup for this fan-guitar. What we can be sure of, Ei Wada is the man responsible and not adverse to a bit of sound/video experimentation as his Braun Tube Jazz Band shows.