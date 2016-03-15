The world's smallest wireless mic could redefine your acoustic guitar sound

Piezo and under-saddle pickup systems are convenient, sure, but nothing captures acoustic guitar sound like a microphone positioned near the soundhole; the only problem is you have to stay glued to that spot.

The Indiegogo-funded iSolo wireless mic aims to provide the best of both worlds thanks to a small - the smallest in the world, apparently - cardioid-like condenser microphone and preamp that you can mount to the guitar's body, which pairs with a stompbox-like receiver for playing live and a USB receiver for recording direct to computers or mobile devices. It certainly sounds pretty convincing from the video above.

Mounting the iSolo to an acoustic involves using its built-in 'Magic Carpet' - essentially, an adhesive gel-covered sponge that won't mark your guitar - while the mic itself is omnidirectional and can be precisely positioned using a flexible gooseneck.

With its MXR-like enclosure, the iSolo's live receiver should easily integrate into a pedalboard, and offers a volume control, adjustable high-pass filter, iSolo battery indicator, plus two latency modes; the recording receiver, meanwhile streams uncompressed audio direct to USB.

The full iSolo pack costs $349 from Indiegogo, and includes the iSolo mic, plus live and recording receivers; a mic and recording receiver package is also available for $199.