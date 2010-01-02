The Red Hot Chili Peppers' new guitarist is Josh Klinghoffer

Josh Klinghoffer is the new guitarist for the Red Hot Chili Peppers. He replaces John Frusciante, who quietly quit the band over a year ago.

Josh Klinghoffer performing Uh Huh Her with PJ Harvey for BBC Four Sessions at St Luke's Church in London, 24 August 2004.

Confirmation of Klinghoffer joining the group comes from the guitarist himself, who emailed the previous owner of his website to state that yes, he is now indeed a Pepper.

On 13 December 2009, MusicRadar broke the news that the Klinghoffer was working with the Chili Peppers, and three days later John Frusciante made his exit from the band official in a statement on his website.

Somewhat surprisingly, the band themselves have yet to issue any kind of formal statement about either Frusciante or Klinghoffer. But with their scheduled appearance at the 2010 MusicCares Person Of The Year tribute to Neil Young just weeks away, we're expecting an announcement soon.

(Thanks Stadium-Arcadium.com)

Liked this? Now read: The best electric guitars under £300 and 7 best low-powered tube amp heads under £300