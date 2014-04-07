The Loar introduce the LH-301T

The Loar has unveiled the LH-301T, a thinline semi-acoustic that is sure to raise more than a few eyebrows.
Sporting an arched maple top, maple back and sides and a mahogany neck alongside a single P90, it certainly nails the vintage Gibson vibe.
Fortunately, for folks unable to stump up for a Gibson ES-125T, The Loar LH-301T is incredibly afforadable at $499, a price that's going to be extremely attractive to players after a modern guitar with a bit of '50s vibe.
Interestingly enough, the LH-301T returns this much lusted after style of semi to its entry (ish) level roots. We're willing to be that it's a fairly unruly player what with no centre block and that P90 to contend with, but if it sounds a fraction as good as it looks, The Loar are on to a winner with this one.
The Loar LH-301T specs
- Top: Maple
- Back & Sides: Maple
- Neck: Mahogany, Thin C Shape
- Fretboard: Rosewood
- Headstock Inlay: "The Loar" Gold Decal
- Finish Type: Gloss
- Finish Options: Vintage Sunburst
- Tuning Machines: TonePros TPKR3-N
- Scale Length: 24-3/4"
- Truss Rod: 2-Way Adjustable
- Frets: 19
- Binding: Ivory, 1ply
- Bridge: Compensated Adjustable Ebony
- Upper Bout: 11-1/2"
- Lower Bout: 16"
- Nut, Width: Bone, 1-11/16"
- Depth: 1-1/2" At Sides
- Body Length: 20-1/4"
- Total Length: 40-1/2"
- Pickup: Loar P-90 Pickup, Neck Position
- Item: LH-301T