More

The Loar introduce the LH-301T

By

Budget-friendly semi unveiled

Old school charm, modern build quality and an extremely attractive price point - it's almost too good to be true.
Old school charm, modern build quality and an extremely attractive price point - it's almost too good to be true.

The Loar has unveiled the LH-301T, a thinline semi-acoustic that is sure to raise more than a few eyebrows.

Sporting an arched maple top, maple back and sides and a mahogany neck alongside a single P90, it certainly nails the vintage Gibson vibe.

Fortunately, for folks unable to stump up for a Gibson ES-125T, The Loar LH-301T is incredibly afforadable at $499, a price that's going to be extremely attractive to players after a modern guitar with a bit of '50s vibe.

Interestingly enough, the LH-301T returns this much lusted after style of semi to its entry (ish) level roots. We're willing to be that it's a fairly unruly player what with no centre block and that P90 to contend with, but if it sounds a fraction as good as it looks, The Loar are on to a winner with this one.

For more information visit the official The Loar website.

The Loar LH-301T specs

  • Top: Maple
  • Back & Sides: Maple
  • Neck: Mahogany, Thin C Shape
  • Fretboard: Rosewood
  • Headstock Inlay: "The Loar" Gold Decal
  • Finish Type: Gloss
  • Finish Options: Vintage Sunburst
  • Tuning Machines: TonePros TPKR3-N
  • Scale Length: 24-3/4"
  • Truss Rod: 2-Way Adjustable
  • Frets: 19
  • Binding: Ivory, 1ply
  • Bridge: Compensated Adjustable Ebony
  • Upper Bout: 11-1/2"
  • Lower Bout: 16"
  • Nut, Width: Bone, 1-11/16"
  • Depth: 1-1/2" At Sides
  • Body Length: 20-1/4"
  • Total Length: 40-1/2"
  • Pickup: Loar P-90 Pickup, Neck Position
  • Item: LH-301T