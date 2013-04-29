The Institute unveils new ATC Scholarship

ATC Management, the music management company whose roster includes the likes of Faithless and Nick Cave, is to sponsor a new scholarship at London's Institute Of Contemporary Music Performance.

The ATC Music Business Scholarship will be awarded to a single student each year, and will provide them with a fully funded place on the year-long Certificate Of Higher Education In Music Business course, a place worth £5650.

In order to apply for the scholarship, applicants must submit a 1000 word business case for a new music business idea or concept, which will then be judged on viability and creativity by a panel of ATC experts. The winning student will bag the scholarship, as well as the opportunity to undertake work experience at ATC's London offices.

"ATC is one of the leading artist management companies at the forefront of the new music industry," says Music Business programme leader Ken Foreman. "They are driving huge changes in the methods by which young talent is scouted and how careers are driven forward from a business perspective. We are extremely pleased to welcome them as part of the fabric of the new business school."

For more information, including details of how to apply for the scholarship, visit the official The Institute website.