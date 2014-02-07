The Fab Four... Beatles guitar solos

One of Lennon’s greatest songs, Nowhere Man has a distinctive guitar sound thanks to a pair of Sonic Blue Fender Stratocasters.

John recorded the rhythm part on his Gibson J-160E electro-acoustic before he and George played the solo in unison on their matching Fenders. The guys were still recording with their usual Vox AC30 30-watt valve amps although they had actually taken delivery of two Vox AC100 amps by this time and may have used them on the track.

The Nowhere Man solo isn’t difficult to play. The hard bit is coming up with something so melodically beautiful and not being tempted to overplay.