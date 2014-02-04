The Fab Four... Beatles gigs

THE BEATLES IN THE USA: John Lennon first played Liverpool's now-legendary Cavern Club with his band The Quarrymen in 1957.

The then jazz-only club had a strictly no rock 'n' roll policy that Lennon promptly ignored, belting out Elvis Presley's Don't Be Cruel. This did not go down well with the club's management or punters. The Beatles played their first show at the Caven Club at lunchtime on 21 February 1961, having recently returned from Hamburg.

They would eventually put in 292 appearances at the little club in Mattheew Street. Their farewell show for the home crowd on 3 August 1963 came ust a few months before they would conquer America.

Considering The Beatles were already well on the way to becoming the biggest band in the UK with a number one album (Please Please Me, released in March) and chart-topping singles (including Please Please Me and From Me To You) already behind them, the atmosphere in the tiny Cavern must have been electric.