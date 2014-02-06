The Fab Four... Beatles films

A Hard Day's Night was described by one critic at the time as the “Citizen Kane of jukebox musicals”. Big words but the film is great.

The musical performances like If I Fell and I Should Have Known Better are complemented by some good acting by The Beatles and old lags like Wilfred Brambell (old man Steptoe of Steptoe And Son TV show fame).

Like the Beatles flicks that followed, Ringo is the star of the show. The scenes of him shuffling around old London causing mayhem are hilarious. The opening shot of the lads being chased by hordes of screaming girls is simply iconic.