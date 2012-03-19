The Doors release single version and video of LA Woman

The Doors play Frankfurt, Germany in 1968 - 44 years before The Year Of The Doors

The title track of The Doors' final studio album with Jim Morrison ran this-close to eight minutes. But after 42 years, the band decided to tighten up and has released a single edit version, this one clocking in at a tidy three and a half minutes.

The radio-length cut and the clip, a first in each case for the song, are in conjunction with The Year Of The Doors, which kicked off in January with the release of the two-CD LA Woman: 40th Anniversary Edition and the DVD/Blu-ray Mr. Mojo Risin': The Story Of LA Woman.

MusicRadar spoke with Doors guitarist Robby Krieger in January to discuss the 40th anniversary of LA Woman, along with the band's recent collaboration with Skrillex. You can check out the interview here.

In the new video, Krieger and drummer John Densmore make don't-blink-or-you'll-miss'-em cameos (keyboardist Ray Manzarek was unavailable on the day of shooting), but the real stars are pro skateboarders Kenny Anderson, Alex Olson and Braydon Szafranski sailing around LA streets and in Venice, California.