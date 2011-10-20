The dB's release new song, Revolution Of The Mind

We no longer have REM, but The dB's - who were a major influence on Buck, Stipe and co - have reunited and just issued their first new song in many a moon. Called Revolution Of The Mind, it's a taste of what we can expect when the pioneering indie-rock outfit releases a full CD, Falling Off The Sky, next year.

Best known for their early '80s albums, Stands for deciBels and Repercussion, the original lineup of the dB's - Peter Holsapple, Chris Stamey, Gene Holder and Will Rigby - broke up just as many were discovering their music. Holsapple and Stamey would go on to successful solo careers, with the former playing with REM for several years.

The reunited foursome recorded the non-album track Revolution Of The Mind (which includes "revolutionary guitar" by Ira Kaplan and background vocals by Django Haskins) during sessions for Falling Off The Sky, which was produced by the band with additional production by the not-too-shabby Scott Litt and Mitch Easter.