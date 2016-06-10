The Dandy Warhols: Distortland and the albums that influenced us

"The first week of touring is terrible: you're torn from your home, where it's your personal space, and you're given a new space as big as a windowsill. And everybody's getting this done to them, so everybody's complaining, everyone's being a little bitch and it's all fucked. But once you're a week in, everybody gets it. You let go and it's fine."

Courtney Taylor-Taylor isn't one to hold back. Ask him a direct question, like ‘Do you still enjoy touring?' and he'll fix you with his steely gaze while doling out enough expletives to turn the air blue. Lucky for us, we're in a Bristol rock pub where swearing is practically a prerequisite for entry.

"There's a whole bunch of albums that I listened to and thought, ‘I didn't know music could be like this'" – Courtney Taylor-Taylor

"But it's part of being in a band, writing music and wanting to share it with people," reasons Brent DeBoer, drummer for The Dandy Warhols and cousin to singer/guitarist Courtney. "And thank god [that we can] because it's fantastic."

It's been four years since The Dandy Warhols released an album, but now they're back with Distortland, a highly-praised long-player with overtones of '60s rock and undertones of hypnotic, LSD-fuelled vintage trance. For fans, Distortland has been a long train running.

"I can't just sit down and write songs," Courtney explains when asked why it takes so long to write a Dandy's album. "I have to party a lot and be social and get drunk and humiliate myself publicly and be a dick. And then someone needs to be a dick to me. There needs to be a lot of that because, to me, songs are an act of salvation. I can't fake that so I have to experience it firsthand."

Getting emotionally messy might be Courtney's muse, but for Brent and the rest of the band, bringing songs to life is done through jamming. "It's a case of us playing the song and expanding it, because only half a song ever comes out [of Courtney] – a verse or a melody or something."

"The writing happens on my sofa," Courtney chips in, "then it goes down to my basement and ends up on a cassette four track that I've had since I was 13. I'm fast on it. Once I have a few of those, they get loaded in to my computer, then they go down to the studio where we start replacing the sounds that weren't that great and the band start layering shit on."

"I'd never heard anything like Another One Bites The Dust. It scared the piss out of me" – Brent DeBoer

Enter the band's studio and you'll find yourself in a world of vintage gear, of eighties drum machines and experimental musical instruments, plus some familiar modern names. "We've been collecting gear for years," Brent laughs about the ever-expanding haul. "We use anything that's available to us, and at this point we have a lot of stuff available to us."

"I have a couple of synthesisers, a Fender Jaguar – brand new, not vintage – and a Tech 21 SansAmp amp," says Courtney. "I've also got a little Optigon, which is like a wurly or something. You can play a sound and have this rhythm loop going. It's old – fifties, I think. I've got a couple of 80s drum machines, a LinnDrum and a Sequential Circuits DrumTraks, and we have some fancy stuff, too, including a digital SSL mixing port."

"That's a beautiful thing," gushes Brent. "It's boring to talk about, but we also have lots of nice outboard gear. We're well set up."

Swapping the gear talk for album talk, we ask Courtney and Brent to reveal the albums that changed their lives, and to explain how the success of Distortland has taken the band by surprise.