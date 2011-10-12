The Black Keys to release El Camino in December

Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys says the duo will release El Camino soon. He promises...

After teasing the media about the release of BlackRoc 2, the dynamic duo of Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney, otherwise known as The Black Keys, are back. The two will release their new album, El Camino, on 6 December.

Said to be strongly influenced by The Clash and The Cramps, El Camino was produced by Danger Mouse and The Black Keys and was recorded at Dan Auerbach's home studio in Nashville.

"This record is more straight ahead rock and roll," Auerbach said of El Camino, promising that the disc would be "raw, driving, and back to basics."

Sounds good to us. To promote the release upcoming release of El Camino, The Black Keys have created a fake website (but doesn't that make it a real?) and a car commercial (above) starring none other than Mr.'s Show's Bob Odenkirk.

The tracklisting for El Camino is as follows:

1. Lonely Boy

2. Dead And Gone

3. Gold On The Ceiling

4. Little Black Submarines

5. Money Maker

6. Run Right Back

7. Sister

8. Hell Of A Season

9. Stop Stop

10. Nova Baby

11. Mind Eraser