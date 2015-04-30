The A to Z of electric guitar pickups

They are the beating heart of your electric guitar’s sound. Pickups first arrived on the scene in the 1930s, but pickup makers are still refining the art of squeezing more from magnets.

But what really makes them tick? From eddy currents to DC resistance, American Wire Gauge to magnet strength – a pickup’s voice is a symphony of interlocking influences.

Understanding how these factors shape your electric sound is essential if you’re going to get heavenly tones from your guitar. But there’s a lot of snake oil swilling around the subject that can slip up the unwary.

So that’s why we’ve created this feature to give you the true word, from A to Z, with expert insights from some of the world’s best pickup makers, such as Thomas Nilsen of Cream T, who makes custom pickups for the likes of Billy Gibbons and Keith Richards; and Kevin Beller, who is head engineer at Californian giant of pickup design Seymour Duncan. We’re also joined by Brit magnet-meisters such as Tim Mills, founder of Cornish pickup pugilists Bare Knuckle Pickups, and Jaime Campbell of boutique Manchester makers The Creamery, who argues that if you want to find the perfect pickup, you have to go beyond the term ‘tone’ to ask serious questions about the sounds you want to make music with:

“Tone is the feeling a player exhibits whilst playing: what pickups have is a sound,” he says. “Now, that sound is either bright or warm, crunchy or sweet, attacking or plummy. All these kinds of descriptions are of sound.”

It’s into that world of sound, and the pickup features that shape it, that we venture now. Note that we’re confining our discussion to magnetic pickups for electric guitars here – there’s plenty to talk about in that area alone – leaving the question of acoustic and MIDI pickups for another feature.

So plug in the soldering iron, get the amp warmed up and the strings singing, as we guide you on the way to pickup nirvana...

A is for... ACTIVE PICKUPS

Compared with the passive magnetic pickups fitted to most electric guitars, active pickups require an additional energy source (usually a nine-volt battery) to power a preamp, active filters and EQ that sculpt the pickup’s sound. Their design offers benefits such as reduced string pull, increased clarity and reduced treble loss when you roll off volume.

Rob Turner, founder of market leaders EMG, explains: “We treat the two coils separately. They’re not in series or parallel; they actually get summed together electronically. You get the benefits and stability of having a preamp, but it’s still a magnetic pickup. We tend to use taller, skinnier coils. We don’t put them right next to each other – that way you get a cleaner sound. Because the coils aren’t interacting, there’s not a big midrange bump.

“The first pickup I designed was strictly for LA, Nashville and New York studio players. The reason metal guys like EMGs is because they are cleaner than a lot of other designs. When you play with that much distortion and volume, you need definition. But when I test a pickup, I don’t play it through a Marshall and some freaking fuzz pedal, I play it through a ‘blackface’ Princeton Reverb. That tells me what it should sound like.

“I’m here for benefits and features. I make a product that some people don’t like. Not everybody wants to drink a Coke. Not everybody wants to drink Jameson’s. It’s fine. It’s no skin off my nose!”

AGEING

You’ll sometimes hear it argued that a pickup’s magnet can lose strength over decades due to being repeatedly leant against amplifiers and the powerful electromagnetic influence of their speakers and transformers. Thomas Nilsen of Cream T, who designs pickups for players such as Billy Gibbons and Keith Richards, says this could happen in exceptional circumstances, but argues that other environmental factors have a more dramatic influence, including temperature.

“If you have a guitar you’ve been using for 30 years on the road, and you have put the guitar close to the amplifier where you have big magnets on the speakers, that can be one factor. But you’d have to be touring with one guitar each and every day for years,” he explains.

“Another factor is that when you’re travelling around the world, you’re playing in different weather conditions and both temperature variations and humidity can affect the performance of pickups. When the Winter Olympics were held in Norway in 1994 we were playing outside and it was minus -20C. And the output of the pickups dropped about 1.5k! So, temperature changes can affect the pickups and over time that will affect the magnet as well.”

AWG

AWG is an abbreviation for American Wire Gauge, an early engineering standard using numbers to indicate the diameter of electrically conducting wires. It originated from the number of times a bar of copper would be drawn through forming dies to reduce its diameter, so the larger the number, the smaller the wire.

Despite being invented in the 1850s, AWG is still in common use, especially in the North American electrical industry. The most common gauge of wire used in pickup making is 42 AWG, although finer wires such as 43-gauge are also used in Rickenbacker pickups. Pickups with very high DC resistance values often use even finer wire.