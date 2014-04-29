The 30 most important guitar products of the last 30 years

Guitarist magazine celebrates three decades in print with a look at the most essential gear launched during its lifetime so far…

Since Guitarist magazine launched in 1984, the landscape of the musical instrument industry has changed immeasurably.

The arrival of the internet, the explosion in Far-Eastern manufacturing and the ebb and flow of musical trends all caused seismic shifts that have impacted on the way we all buy and play guitars in 2014.

Read more: Fender American Acoustasonic Telecaster

That the times will continue a-changin’ is beyond question, but here, in no particular order, we look back over the last three decades and pick out 30 products that were genuine game-changers; not so much shaking the windows and rattling the walls as blowing the bloody doors off the guitar industry and birthing whole new product categories and trends. You’ve never had it so good…

Guitarist 381, the 30th anniversary issue, is on sale on 2 May in print and digital forms. Buy it here.