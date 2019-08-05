Unplugging isn’t easy. Take someone who usually plays an electric guitar, pull the plug and thrust an acoustic in their hands, and the chances are they’ll feel naked.

With an electric guitar you get all that lovely mistake-hiding distortion. All the squalling feedback and lovely, comforting effects pedals. Playing an acoustic guitar well is an exercise in precision, clarity, and more often than not, great songwriting.

Playing unplugged arrangements can breathe new life into familiar songs, give a unique twist to a cover, and show off a piece of songwriting perfection.

We asked you to vote for your favourite acoustic songs, be they covers, originals or alternate arrangements - songs that send shivers down spines and make your fingers itch to learn them.

So, without further ado, here they are: the 30 best acoustic songs of all time, as voted for by MusicRadar users. Enjoy!