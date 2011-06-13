The 20 greatest shred guitarists of all time

Shred cannot be confined to one genre of music: it’s evident in rock, metal, neo-classical, jazz and fusion styles. It’s been around for a long time too, with this countdown of 20 guitarists, courtesy of Total Guitar, covering nearly 40 years of shredding.

One thing’s for certain though, and that’s that all these guys are quintessential guitar heroes. Whether they’ve spent years refining their techniques and learning the essential scales and arpeggios to perfect their shred, or whether they had a natural aptitude for speed and developed their skill without lessons or books, these are 20 of the most inspiring, innovative and technically virtuosic shredders you will ever come across.

Prepare to have your face melted!